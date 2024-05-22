Barbie to make dolls honoring Venus Williams, other star athletes Mattel announced Wednesday that tennis star Venus Williams and eight others will be a part of a new line of Barbie dolls. (Mattel/Mattel)

Mattel announced Wednesday that tennis star Venus Williams and eight others will be a part of a new line of Barbie dolls.

The eight other athletes include, according to The Associated Press:

Gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno

Soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair

Boxer Estelle Mossely

Swimmer Federica Pellegrini

Paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez

Track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda

The dolls are being unveiled during Barbie’s 65th anniversary, according to Reuters. It also happens to be ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“Barbie is thrilled to continue the brand’s 65th-anniversary celebration by recognizing the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation,” said Krista Berger, Mattels’ senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls.

“After welcoming Kristi Yamaguchi to our Barbie Inspiring Women line last month, we are proud to continue fueling the momentum surrounding women in sports by welcoming these nine athletes as our newest role models. The sports one-of-a-kind role model dolls serve as an embodiment of our shared values of passion, empowerment and individuality. By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” Williams said in a statement released by Mattel. “I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams.”

Williams’ Barbie doll comes about a month after she announced she will be releasing a book called “Strive,” according to People. The book is set to be released on Sept. 10.

Williams has won about seven Grand Slam singles titles, according to the AP.

