‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies; diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 18 years ago

Michael Newman FILE PHOTO: Actor Michael Newman is seen in a publicity photo for "Baywatch" in 1997. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Michael Newman, who played a lifeguard of the same name on “Baywatch,” died Oct. 20, nearly two decades after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Newman was 67 years old.

His friend Matt Felker said Newman died “from heart complications” but was surrounded by friends and family at the time he passed, People magazine reported.

“I got to see Mike the last time he was conscious and he looked [at] me and in typical Mike fashion said, ‘You’re just in time,’” Felker told the publication.

Newman was best known for his role as Michael “Newmie” Newman on the long-running series. He was the only cast member who was a lifeguard in real life.

US Weekly said the character was “based loosely” on Newman’s life after starting on the show doing stunts and guiding writers about rescue scenes. He ended up appearing on the original show from 1989 to 2000. He also appeared on the spinoff “Baywatch Nights,” NBC News reported.

People magazine said Newman was also a full-time firefighter and was still on the job while he appeared on “Baywatch.” When the series ended, he stayed a firefighter, retiring after 25 years.

“Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff said Newman “literally saved my life at least 4 times,” US Weekly reported.

Newman was diagnosed in 2006 with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 50.

“It’s a slow burn,” Newman said of the disease, “Parkinson’s disease doesn’t wait for you. It keeps on plowing in.”

Newman leaves behind his wife, two children and a grandchild.

