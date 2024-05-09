Beachgoer finds approximately $1M worth of cocaine in Florida Keys

Washed ashore: A beachgoer found a 65-pound package that contained cocaine in the Florida Keys on Tuesday. (U.S. Border Patrol )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — A beachgoer strolling along the sands of the Florida Keys on Tuesday found an unusual item -- a 65-pound package of cocaine.

According to Adam Hoffner, assistant chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, the cocaine was found in a bound package on Long Key, the Miami Herald reported. The person finding the package contacted authorities, the Border Patrol said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“What doesn’t belong here?” the tweet asked.

The Border Patrol estimated the street value of the narcotics at more than $1 million, according to WFOR-TV.

U.S. Border Patrol agents, in collaboration with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, successfully retrieved the package, WSVN-TV reported.

According to WFOR, the last time a package containing cocaine washed up on a Florida beach was in October 2023. That is when 67 pounds of the drug washed up along Daytona Beach.

Long Key is in the middle Florida Keys, located approximately halfway between Miami and Key West.

