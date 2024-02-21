Ben Lanzarone, who composed music for ‘Happy Days,’ ‘Dynasty,’ dead at 85

Ben Lanzarone: The composer, arranger and musical director, who created music for many television programs, died Feb. 16. He was 85. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Ben Lanzarone, a composer and arranger who wrote music for television shows like “Happy Days,” “Dynasty” “Mr. Belvedere” and “The Tracey Ullman Show,” died Feb. 16. He was 85.

Lanzarone died at his Los Angeles home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of lung cancer, his family said.

The pianist and musical director received the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) “Most Performed Composer Award” in 1986 for his work composing television scores, Variety reported.

He also wrote scores for “The Love Boat,” “Vegas,” “Matt Houston,” “The Colbys” and “Hotel,” according to the entertainment news website. Lazerone’s work also included music written for episodes for “Laverne and Shirley” and “Mork and Mindy.”

Lanzarone toured with Frank Sinatra, Art Garfunkel, Mary Travers, Anthony Newley, Petula Clark, Lainie Kazan and Mason Williams, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also served as the musical director for the original Broadway production of “Grease” from 1972 to 1980,” and was the arranger for “Via Galactica” (1972) and “Truckload” (1975).

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 28, 1938, Lanzarone graduated from New York City’s High School of Music, Variety reported. He earned a double master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music and made his solo debut as a pianist at Carnegie Recital Hall.

Lanzarone was married for 46 years to actress-singer Ilene Graff, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They received a Grammy Award nomination for their 2003 album, “Baby’s Broadway Lullabies,” the entertainment news website reported.

