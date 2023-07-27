Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, files for divorce from Richard Lawson

Tina Knowles-Lawson files for divorce WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Actor Richard Lawson (L) and fashion designer Tina Knowles-Lawson attend the BET+ "The Ms. Pat Show" Season 2 red carpet premiere on August 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Richard Lawson are ending their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court records.

The couple, who have been married for eight years, filed for divorce on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by USA Today.

Knowles, who is the mother of singer Beyoncé, asked to have her name legally restored to Celestine Knowles, according to the documents.

Knowles-Lawson, 69, listed the couple’s date of separation as Tuesday, according to People. The fashion designer asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to her or to Lawson.

Knowles-Lawson was previously married to Mathew Knowles from 1980 to 2011. They have two daughters Beyoncé and Solange.

Lawson, 76, was married to Denise Gordy, niece of Motown founder Berry Gordy, from 1978 to 1989. They share a daughter, Bianca Lawson.

Lawson is an actor who works in movies and TV. He’s appeared in films such as “Poltergeist” and starred as Lucas Barnes on the daytime drama “All My Children” from 1992 to 1994.

Knowles-Lawson spoke about the couple’s relationship during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show” last April, according to People.

“I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was, just, I felt like, a gift from God,” she said. “I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was in God’s plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship.”