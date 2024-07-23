Biden drops re-election bid: President to address nation Wednesday

President Biden to address nation FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a nationally televised address from the Oval Office of the White House on July 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. He will once again speak to the country this week about his decision to drop his bid for re-election (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday night.

Biden said that he will discuss why he dropped out of the presidential race at 8 p.m. ET from the Oval Office.

The president dropped from the race on Sunday and threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House.

In the letter posted to social media on the weekend, Biden wrote “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”

Biden had said that he will fulfill his term which will end on Jan. 20, 2025, with the swearing-in of the next president.

Biden had been under immense pressure for nearly a month after his performance during the first presidential debate in June and falling ill with COVID-19. Until Sunday he had said he was looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail.

The president had been isolating at his home in Delaware but will be traveling back to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. He also plans on meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, Reuters reported. It is the first time Biden has sat down with a world leader since announcing his political future. Harris will also meet separately with the Israeli leader. Netanyahu is scheduled to speak to Congress on Wednesday.









