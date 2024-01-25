Bob Dylan announces tour dates in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina

Dylan announces tour dates FILE PHOTO: CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 11, 2009: Musician Bob Dylan Performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. Dylan will be playing tour dates in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina this spring he announced this week. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI/Getty Images)

Bob Dylan will be playing tour dates in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina this spring, according to the music legend’s website.

Dylan, 82, is currently on his “Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour,” which began in Milwaukee in November 2021.

“Bob Dylan to Tour North America in Spring 2024,” Dylan’s website read. “Bob Dylan and His Band present the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour this Spring in North America! See bobdylan.com/on-tour/ for Spring dates.”

“Don’t you dare miss it!” the message said.

The new tour dates come after the release of his archival live album “The Complete Budokan 1978.”

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Dylan’s March 2024 tour dates are:

March 1 and 2: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

March 5 and 6: Clearwater, Florida, at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

March 7: Fort Myers, Florida, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

March 9 and 10: Orlando, Florida, at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

March 12: Jacksonville, Florida, at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

March 14 and 15: Athens, Georgia, at The Classic Center.

March 17: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Belk Theater.

March 18: Fayetteville, North Carolina, at Crown Theatre.

