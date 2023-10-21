Bobby Charlton, who led England to World Cup title in 1966, dead at 86

Bobby Charlton: The English soccer great watches a match between Manchester City and Manchester United in 2019. Charlton, who led England to a World Cup title in 1986, died at the age of 86. (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Bobby Charlton, a soccer legend in England who led his country to a World Cup title in 1966, died Saturday. He was 86.

Charlton’s family said he “passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning,” the BBC reported.

Manchester United, the team Charlton helped to a European Cup title in 1968, announced Charlton’s death later in the day, ESPN reported.

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club,” Manchester United wrote in a statement. “Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

Charlton won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals, which were records at the time for his country, the BBC reported.

Charlton, who graduated from Manchester United’s academy, played 758 games in 17 years for the club, according to The Guardian. He won three titles with Manchester United, including a European Cup and an FA Cup title, the BBC reported.

Charlton was also a member of Manchester United’s famed academy under Matt Busby and won three straight FA Youth Cups from 1954 to 1956, according to ESPN.

He turned pro in 1956 and won his first league title during the 1956-57 season.

On Feb. 6, 1958, Charlton was injured in a plane crash in Munich, Germany, which killed 23 people, including eight of his United teammates, according to the BBC. Charlton helped United reach the FA Cup final that year, where the team lost 2-0 against the Bolton Wanderers, ESPN reported.

“There isn’t a day that goes by I don’t remember what happened and the people who are gone,” Charlton said on a visit to Munich years later, according to the BBC.

Charlton’s death means that Geoff Hurst is the only England player who started the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany who is still alive.

Hurst paid tribute to Charlton on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling his teammate’s death “very sad news.”

“One of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away. We will never forget him and nor will all of football,” wrote Hurst, who scored a hat trick in England’s 4-2 victory 57 years ago. “A great colleague and friend, he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Charlton retired in 1980, ESPN reported. He also managed Preston from 1973 to 1975.

Charlton was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1994, according to the cable sports network.

