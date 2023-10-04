Boy, 11, charged with attempted murder in shooting of 2 children at football practice

Police say an 11-year-old boy was arrested after two were shot at a youth football practice in Apopka, Florida Monday night.

Boy, 11, charged with attempted murder in shooting of 2 children at football practice Police say an 11-year-old boy was arrested after two were shot at a youth football practice in Apopka, Florida Monday night. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

APOPKA, Fla. — Police say an 11-year-old boy was arrested after two were shot at a youth football practice in Apopka, Florida Monday night.

>> Read more trending news

Apopka Police Department said the shooting occurred Monday night at a Pop Warner football practice, according to WFTV.

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said the call came in just after 8 p.m. for a shooting at the Field of Fame. According to the news station, three children reportedly got into a fight on the field which continued into the parking lot.

Police say the argument was over chips.

The 11-year-old then allegedly grabbed a gun out of his mother’s car and fired it, WFTV reported. The round hit two 13-year-olds. One was struck in the torso and the other was struck in the arm.

Both 13-year-olds were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police say additional charges could be expected, WFTV reported. The 11-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge. Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain said on Tuesday that his office has not yet been able to decide how to hold the 11-year-old accountable.

“I don’t think there’s a need to stack on charges on an 11-year-old child (who) has no criminal history,” Apopka police Chief Michael McKinley said during a news conference Tuesday morning, according to the news station. The suspect is reportedly too young to be charged as an adult in the state of Florida.

Latest trending news:
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!