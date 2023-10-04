Boy, 11, charged with attempted murder in shooting of 2 children at football practice Police say an 11-year-old boy was arrested after two were shot at a youth football practice in Apopka, Florida Monday night. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

APOPKA, Fla. — Police say an 11-year-old boy was arrested after two were shot at a youth football practice in Apopka, Florida Monday night.

Apopka Police Department said the shooting occurred Monday night at a Pop Warner football practice, according to WFTV.

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said the call came in just after 8 p.m. for a shooting at the Field of Fame. According to the news station, three children reportedly got into a fight on the field which continued into the parking lot.

Police say the argument was over chips.

The 11-year-old then allegedly grabbed a gun out of his mother’s car and fired it, WFTV reported. The round hit two 13-year-olds. One was struck in the torso and the other was struck in the arm.

Both 13-year-olds were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police say additional charges could be expected, WFTV reported. The 11-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge. Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain said on Tuesday that his office has not yet been able to decide how to hold the 11-year-old accountable.

“I don’t think there’s a need to stack on charges on an 11-year-old child (who) has no criminal history,” Apopka police Chief Michael McKinley said during a news conference Tuesday morning, according to the news station. The suspect is reportedly too young to be charged as an adult in the state of Florida.