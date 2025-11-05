Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz may return for new ‘Mummy’ film

A new "Mummy" movie? FILE PHOTO: Rick (played by Brendan Fraser, left) and Evelyn O'Connell (played by Rachel Weisz) brace themselves for trouble in "The Mummy Returns." (Photo by Keith Hamshere/Universal Studios) (Getty Images/Getty Images)
Could we be getting a new instalment of “The Mummy” franchise?

Several media outlets, including CNN, are reporting that Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz may be reuniting for a new film.

CNN cited Dateline’s reporting, which said they got the news from multiple sources.

But David Coggeshall, who has been tapped to write the script, posted on social media the Deadline article and “Cat’s out of the bag, I guess :),” CNN reported.

Fraser and Weisz were in the original 1999 film and came back together for the sequel “The Mummy Returns,” but she was replaced in the third film, “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” by Maria Bello.

The first two films grossed more than $400 million worldwide and were directed by Stephen Sommers, Deadline reported.

Universal released a new reboot of the franchise in 2017 starring Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe. Fraser and Weisz did not appear in that film. It was supposed to help launch Universal’s Dark Universe, but being panned by critics, despite earning $409 million globally, brought an end to that, according to Deadline.

The new film is said to be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence.

Universal has not commented on the news, according to Variety.

