Brooke Hogan explains why she skipped Hulk Hogan’s third wedding

Brooke Hogan: The Hulkster's daughter addressed speculation about why she missed her famous father's wedding on Friday. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Brooke Hogan decided to body slam rumors about her decision to skip the third wedding of her father, iconic professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan, 70, a 12-time heavyweight champion -- six times in the WWF/WWE and six times in WCW -- married yoga instructor Sky Daily, 45, in a church ceremony on Friday in Largo, Florida, People reported.

Brooke Hogan, 35, is the daughter of the WWE Hall of Famer and his first wife, Linda Claridge. Hogan and his first wife were married from 1983 to 2009, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Writing on Instagram on Monday afternoon, Brooke Hogan addressed her absence, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father’s third wedding,” Brooke Hogan wrote. “Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it’s better to shut it all down here.

“As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.”

Brooke Hogan, whose real name is Brooke Ellen Bollea, said she decided to concentrate on her mental health and pursue her own happiness and expressed good fortune for her father.

“For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values,” Brooke Hogan wrote. “I wish him well.”

The post ended with a heart emoji.

