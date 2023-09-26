Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Fame third baseman, dead at 86

Brooks Robinson: The "Human Vacuum Cleaner" held down the hot corner for the Baltimore Orioles for 23 seasons. (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Brooks Robinson, a Hall of Fame third baseman with the Baltimore Orioles for 23 seasons and the MVP of the 1970 World Series, died Tuesday, his family and the team said. He was 86.

No cause of death was given.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson,” his family and the Baltimore Orioles said in a joint statement. “An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”

Robinson, who led the Orioles to four World Series appearances and two World Series titles, was called the “Human Vacuum Cleaner” and is widely regarded as the baseball’s greatest defensive third baseman.

Robinson’s defensive plays almost singlehandedly dismantled Cincinnati’s “Big Red Machine” during the 1970 World Series.

He was a 15-time all-star and won a Gold Glove at third base for 16 consecutive seasons, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

