Buffalo Bills concession company references Taylor Swift with menu items

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Cold weather in January is the norm in western New York, and Buffalo Bills fans are expected to shake it off.

In anticipation of Sunday’s AFC Divisional game between the Bills and the visiting Chiefs, Buffalo’s food service partner has rolled out some menu items that pay tribute to Kansas City’s newest and biggest fan -- pop singer Taylor Swift.

Delaware North, the food concessionaire for Highmark Stadium, introduced two Swift-inspired menu items, WKBW-TV reported.

The items reference two of the 12-time Grammy Award winner’s songs and highlight the rivalry between the Bills and Chiefs, according to the television station.

Bad Blood waffle fries is a 2-foot display of spiced waffle fries. Half of it is topped with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese, while the other half contains Kansas City Cattleman’s barbecue pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles, USA Today reported.

Karma Quesadilla will feature chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with a pork-belly chaser, according to the newspaper.

Other menu items include the Kansas City Bowl of Tears BBQ, the Grape Davis and 2-foot nachos, WKBW reported.“Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills,” Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium, said in a statement to the television station. “We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu -- adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans.”

It is unclear whether Swift will attend Sunday’s game, which is a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship Game.

Temperatures in Orchard Park, New York, where the Bills play, are forecast to reach a high of 26 degrees on Sunday, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST, and the low is expected to drop to 18 with winds out of the southwest and gusting up to 20 mph.

The Bills, who have never won a Super Bowl despite reaching the title game for four consecutive years, last played in the NFL’s marquee game in January 1994. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and are looking for their third NFL title since the 2019 season.

