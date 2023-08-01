Cardi B: Police open probe after rapper threw microphone when doused with liquid

LAS VEGAS — A concertgoer filed a police report on Monday, two days after rapper Cardi B was doused with liquid thrown from a fan and retaliated by throwing her microphone into the audience on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that on Sunday, a woman went to a police station to report a “battery,” KTNV-TV reported. The woman told police that she was attending a concert on the Strip and was hit by an item thrown from the stage, according to the television station.

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued,” police said in a statement.

According to The Washington Post, it is unclear if charges will be filed.

Cardi B, 30, was performing at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon when a concertgoer tossed a drink at the singer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Video posted online showed the rapper performing her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) when she was hit with the liquid. Cardi B appeared to be surprised but quickly became upset and threw her microphone -- a left-handed toss that landed in the crowd -- while appearing to yell at them, according to Billboard.

It is unclear whether the person who threw the drink and the person who reported getting hit with the microphone are the same person, Variety reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed a woman, who allegedly threw the drink, apologizing to the rapper, Variety reported.

Other videos showed the concertgoer being escorted out of the venue by security personnel, according to the entertainment news website. Posts later showed that the concert continued, with Cardi B racing across the stage in a tangerine jumpsuit, the Review-Journal reported.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no citations have been issued, NBC News reported.

Representatives for Cardi B have not returned requests for comment by several media outlets.

Saturday’s incident was the latest of similar scenes at concerts worldwide where performers have become the target of objects thrown at them while performing onstage, CNN reported.

On July 8, singer Harry Styles was hit in the face during his “Love on Tour” concert in Vienna, Austria, Rolling Stone reported. Styles winced after the object apparently hit him in the eye.

On June 18, Bebe Rexha needed stitches after she was struck by a cellphone tossed by a concertgoer in New York City, hitting her in the head, Rolling Stone reported.

Days later during a show in Los Angeles, Ava Max was slapped in the face when a concertgoer rushed the stage, according to the magazine. Earlier this month in London’s Hyde Park, a fan appeared to have thrown their mother’s ashes at Pink, and days later, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet, Rolling Stone reported. Drake has also been hit by an object.

