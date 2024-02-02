Carl Weathers, ‘Rocky,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ star, dies at 76

Carl Weathers FILE PHOTO: Moderator Carl Weathers speaks onstage during The Mandalorian FYC Event at DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood, California on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the first four “Rocky” films and appeared in “The Mandalorian,” “Predator,” “Happy Gilmore” and dozens of other movies and TV shows, has died. He was 76.

Family members announced his death in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the statement read. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

His manager, Matt Luber, also confirmed his death to Variety.

