‘Castle house’ burglars caught trying to return $28K of stolen antiques

Lacey Oliver (r) and Richard Green (l) are charged with burglary after sheriff's deputies said they stole antiques from a Georgia castle house.

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Castles are supposed to be fortresses that guard against invaders, but it didn’t stop two people who are now accused of burglarizing a Georgia home.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a castle house in the area that is up for sale.

Laura Moon, the owner of the unique home told law enforcement that $28,000 worth of antiques were taken from the house including an $11,000 laurel timber and deer antler chair; a $3,000 suit of armor; a $725 shield and $275 sword among other “expensive items, according to the sheriff’s report.

Once Moon filed the report, she told the sheriff’s office “thieves had been reaching out to her all day after they discovered she reported the theft to the authorities.”

Deputies were setting up a sting and the alleged burglars returned to the house to unload what had been taken, the department said, according to WSB.

They were taken into custody and were questioned.

Investigators eventually charged Richard Green and Lacey Oliver with burglary in the first degree.

Moon’s realtor, Maria Rodeghiero is also facing charges for obstructing or hindering law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office accused Rodeghiero of “arranging the return of the stolen property, attempting to broker a sale of some of the stolen items and giving advice to the thieves on how to remain undetected.”

