Cat missing for three weeks turns up 137 miles from home

Missing cat returns home FILE PHOTO: A cat that had been missing for three weeks has been reunited with her family after being found more than 130 miles away. (Christian R. Meurer/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A cat that escaped more than three weeks ago is back home with her family.

Amber Harris said her son left the door open at their Wellington, Colorado, home by mistake and Nimsey got out.

They looked all over the neighborhood and tried social media but there was no sign of their pet.

They even tried leaving her litter box outside just in case she was still in the neighborhood. They also reported her missing to the Larimer Humane Society.

But Harris had little hope that Nimsey would ever return home since there are hawks and owls in the area and interstate traffic near the home.

One day, however, Harris got the call that she never thought she would. Someone from the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region, 170 miles away in Colorado Springs said Nimsey was alive and needed to be picked up, KCNC reported.

They found Nimsey’s home because the cat had been microchipped, allowing the Humane Society to find the Harris’ information.

The next day Harris’ husband and son drive two hours one way to pick up their cat, the Humane Society said.

They think maybe Nimsey got into the car of a neighbor’s friend who was visiting from Colorado Springs, the Humane Society said on Facebook, doubting that the cat walked the entire journey with all of the potential dangers.

Nimsey has fallen back into her routine after her long journey.

“She’s back to stealing mini muffins and killing spiders. It is definitely a lot more homey with her back,” Harris told KCNC. “She is just a really great companion to have around.”



