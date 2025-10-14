Celebrate National Dessert Day with freebies and deals

National Dessert Day, Oct. 14, is a day that should be celebrated by the masses.

Like any unofficial holiday, there are freebies and deals to be had, and not all are ones that can be eaten.

As always, you will want to check with your neighborhood locations to find out if they’re participating.

Bath & Body Works: Milk Bar partnership products are included in several current promotions, including buy three get one free, three items for $10 and five items for $27.

Bruster’s Ice Cream: $2 off sundaes at select locations.

The Cheesecake Factory: Half-price desserts for rewards members,

Dairy Queen: $1 small Blizzards at select locations.

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company: 20% off Limoncello baked goods using code Desserts.

Fazoli’s: BOGO Italian doughnuts with code Sweet25 in-store and online at select locations. (“Today”)

Friendly’s: Fan Club members get a surprise offer in their account.(“Today”)

Gopuff: 20% off Doughlicious products with DOUGHDESSERTDAY. (“Today”)

McAlister’s Deli: Free dessert with purchase for rewards members.

Perkins American Food Co.: Buy three, get one free holiday doughnuts. (“Today”)

Sonny’s BBQ: Free dessert for loyalty members with an entrée purchase.

Tijuana Flats: Free 3-piece cookie dough flautas with entrée purchase. Code: DESSERTS25.

Zaxby’s: Half-priced milkshakes through Oct. 26.

