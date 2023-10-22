‘Cheer or go to jail’: Deputy gets into homecoming spirit

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — They take their football seriously in Southwest Florida.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Farrand got into the homecoming spirit at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood, holding up a sign that read “Cheer or go to jail!”

The sheriff’s office posted the deputy’s enthusiastic signage on its Facebook page on Oct. 17.

“Yeah, we get a little carried away when it comes to supporting our home teams,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office also shared photographs of Farrands on the sidelines with the Lemon Bay cheerleaders during the game, WFLA-TV reported.

The cheerleaders held up the sign later in the game, according to WTVT.

Farrand’s sign must have made a difference. The Manta Rays of Lemon Bay, located in Englewood, scored 34 points in the first quarter en route to a 42-6 victory against Bayshore High School of Bradenton, according to MaxPreps.com.

“I love how our deputies take the time to get to know the students in our community,” one user wrote on Facebook, WTVT reported. “It’s kindness and moments like this that allow the children to see that our deputies are here to help and keep them safe. Thank you.”

Lemon Bay cruised to its seventh consecutive victory on Oct. 13, but the Manta Rays’ hopes for an unbeaten season ended on Friday with a 44-13 loss to First Baptist Academy.