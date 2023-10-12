Chipotle to raise prices again; says it is to offset inflation

Chipotle

Price increase FILE PHOTO: It will be more expensive to go to Chipotle as the company confirmed it will be raising prices. (Anne Czichos/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It is going to cost you more to get a burrito or any other dish at Chipotle, and it won’t just be the upcharge for guacamole.

The fast food restaurant announced that it is going to roll out a “modest price increase to offset inflation,” CNBC reported.

The company didn’t say how much prices will go up or which items will be more expensive, CBS News reported. It also didn’t say when the higher prices will be rolled out.

Inflation has slowed after a peak last June but prices for goods and services are still increasing, just at a slower rate.

Chipotle to test robot to assemble bowls, salads; workers to make burritos, tacos, quesadillas

The recently announced hike is the fourth in two years, CBS News reported

CNBC reported that Chipotle raised prices in June 2021, then twice in 2022.

Still, the higher cost of Chipotle hasn’t fully kept their customers away. CBS News reported that the company’s net sales went up 13.6% in the second quarter this year compared to last year at the same time.

