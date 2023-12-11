Ciara gives birth to fourth child, third with Broncos QB Russell Wilson

New addition: File photo. Ciara and Russell Wilson announced a new addition to their family on Monday. The singer gave birth to her fourth child, and third with the Broncos quarterback. (Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Grammy Award singer Ciara and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson are parents again.

>> Read more trending news

The singer gave birth to her fourth child, and third with Wilson, The Denver Post reported. The couple announced the birth of 9-pound, 1-ounce Amora Princess Wilson in a social media post on Monday, a day after the Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the newspaper.

“2 wins in less than 24 hours!” Russell Wilson tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

AMORA PRINCESS WILSON

9lbs 1oz

We Love You so much! @Ciara



2 wins in less than 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/UbhZJMIA3T — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 11, 2023

Ciara, 38, shares daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, with the Broncos quarterback, Entertainment Tonight reported. The “Goodies” singer and five-time Grammy nominee also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she had with former fiance Future, according to People.

The new arrival shares the same middle name as her mother, KDVR-TV reported.

Ciara announced she was pregnant in August, according to People.

Hours before announcing her daughter’s birth, Ciara posed with her children at Empower Field at Mile High before the Broncos’ 24-7 victory against the Chargers, the magazine reported.

“3 + 1,” Ciara’s caption read on social media as she posed with her children.

Russell Wilson threw for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s victory, according to ESPN.

Several days ago, Ciara took to the red carpet for the premiere of “The Color Purple,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I think I’m ready,” she told the entertainment news outlet about her impending birth. “You know, it’s like I’m ready, but I’m not ready, but I’m ready.”

©2023 Cox Media Group