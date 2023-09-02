CM Punk fired by All Elite Wrestling after alleged altercation

Fired: CM Punk's contracts with AEW were terminated, the wrestling promotion said. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

CM Punk, the top draw for the All Elite Wrestling promotion, was fired after an incident that occurred last week at London’s Wembley Stadium.

>> Read more trending news

AEW made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, stating that Punk, 44, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, had a physical altercation with fellow professional wrestler Jack Perry backstage during the “All In” pay-per-view event, ESPN reported.

Perry is the son of the late actor Luke Perry, who died in 2019.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, AEW said that Punk’s wrestling and employment contracts have both been terminated.

Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023

“Following the investigation, the AEW Discipline Committee met and later convened with outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to (AEW owner Tony) Khan that CM Punk be terminated with cause,” AEW’s wrote in its statement.

“Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions,” Khan, the AEW’s founder, said in a statement. “The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone.”

Punk made his AEW debut in 2021 after more than seven years out of pro wrestling, according to Bleacher Report. The wrestler had returned from a torn bicep in June and was the top star on the AEW’s “Collision” show, which airs every Saturday.

After the September 2022 match where he was injured, Punk reportedly got into a physical confrontation with AEW wrestlers Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega after a news conference, ESPN reported. The three men are also company executive vice presidents.

Punk said in June that he apologized to Khan about his comments.

Punk was also a star in WWE, winning a tag team title with Kofi Kingston in 2008. He was a three-time WWE heavyweight champion and a two-time winner of the promotion’s “Money in the Bank” match. He also was a WWE Intercontinental champion.

Punk fought twice in the UFC after leaving WWE in 2014, according to ESPN.

The AEW will hold the “All Out” pay-per-view event on Sunday in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

©2023 Cox Media Group