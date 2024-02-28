Comic Richard Lewis, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor, dead at 76

Richard Lewis: The comic, who played a fictionalized version of himself on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," died on Feb. 27. He was 76. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Richard Lewis, a beloved stand-up comic who played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” died Tuesday. He was 76.

Lewis’ death was confirmed by Variety, Deadline and The Associated Press. He died at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham, told the AP.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said in a statement, according to Deadline.

He most recently appeared in Season 12 of Larry David’s show, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Variety reported.

Lewis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021, according to The New York Times.

Known for his dark clothes and equally dark humor, Lewis got his start as a standup in New York and Los Angeles during the 1970s, Deadline reported. He was a favorite on late-night talk shows and was a frequent guest of Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show,” according to the entertainment news website.

He also was a staple on talk shows hosted on television by David Letterman and Jay Leno and on radio by Howard Stern, Deadline reported.

Lewis also played Marty Gold on the 1989 television series “Anything But Love” and played Prince John in “Robin Hood: Men In Tights,” according to the AP.

Lewis made his acting debut in the 1979 special, “Diary of a Young Comic,” Deadline reported.

Lewis announced in 2021 that he would not appear in Season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” so he could recover from three surgeries, Variety reported. He made a surprise appearance in one episode.

“When I walked in and they applauded, I felt like a million bucks,” Lewis told Variety at the time. “Larry doesn’t like to hug, and he hugged me and told me how happy he was after we shot our scene.”

Lewis showcased his persona in his 1985 Showtime comedy special, “I’m in Pain,” according to Variety. He followed it up with three HBO comedy specials: “I’m Exhausted” (1988), “I’m Doomed” (1990) and “Richard Lewis: The Magical Misery Tour” (1997).

