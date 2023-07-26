Crane catches fire, partially collapses in New York City

Crane collapse A crane has collapsed in New York City. (Twitter/Facebook)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — Firefighters worked Wednesday to put out a blaze that sparked on a large crane on a high-rise building in Manhattan, according to authorities and multiple reports.

Officials with the New York City Fire Department said they were responding to a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue before 8:20 a.m. Authorities shared video showing firefighters spraying water on the flames from a nearby building.

A portion of the crane fell onto 10th Avenue, according to WABC-TV. Citing an unidentified source, CNN reported that a firefighter and a civilian were injured. Both were in stable condition, according to the news station, although the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities told WCBS-TV that the building is under construction and was vacant at the time of the fire.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

