Craving a Thin Mint? You’re in luck. It’s Girl Scout Cookie time

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the 2024 national Girl Scout Cookie season has begun.

Proceeds from the annual sale, whose 2024 theme is “Unbox the Future,” go to help local troops “play a vital role in powering impactful experiences throughout the year, including service projects, troop travel, and even summer camp,” the GSUSA said in a statement.

🎉 BIG NEWS! It's #GirlScoutCookieSeason! 🍪💫 Get ready to unwrap pure magic and endless opportunities for your local Girl Scout troops with every scrumptious order. Let's make dreams come true, one cookie at a time! Find cookies waiting for you. 👉 https://t.co/XMFT85wTQ6 pic.twitter.com/NxiB9ENm2h — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 9, 2024

“Girls break expectations through the power of the cookie program and open a host of possibilities beyond the box,” said GSUSA chief revenue officer Wendy Lou in a news release announcing the launch of the cookie season.

Which cookies can you get this year? Here is a list of the treats to be offered by the Girl Scouts and the organization’s description of them:

· Adventurefuls: Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

· Caramel Chocolate Chip: Chewy cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.

· Caramel deLites/Samoas: Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolaty stripes.

· Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling.

· Girl Scout S’mores: Crunch graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling.

· Lemonades: Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing.

· Lemon-Ups: Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages.

· Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

· Thin Mints: Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating.

· Toast-Yay!: Toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing.

· Toffee-tastic: Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits.

· Trefoils: Shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe.

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced last year that the Raspberry Rally cookie will not be sold during the 2024 cookie season.

How to purchase Girl Scout cookies

If you do not know a Girl Scout you can buy cookies from, you can click here to check with your local council or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth near you.

Beginning on Feb. 16, you can have cookies shipped to your homes by entering your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, according to the Girls Scouts.

