Crossing guard hit by truck outside elementary school; to be taken off life support

ENID, Okla. — A beloved crossing guard in Enid, Oklahoma, was hit by a truck this week and is expected to be taken off life support Saturday, according to his family.

Daniel Luskey, who was also known as Mr. Dan, was hit by a truck Wednesday while he was working a crossing guard for Glenwood Elementary School, according to KOCO.

According to the news station, Luskey’s family revealed that he suffered a brain injury that “is too catastrophic to heal.”

“I don’t know one person who would have one unkind thing to say about Dan Luskey,” said Debbie Smith, a friend of Luskey, told KOCO. “Would’ve loved to have the opportunity to hug his neck one more time.”

Luskey was walking into the crosswalk just before 3 p.m. when he was hit by a Ford F-250. According to KFOR, Luskey was aware that the truck was going to hit him so he placed his hands on the hood in hopes of stopping the truck. He was unsuccessful.

Luskey was flown to the hospital with severe head trauma, the Enid Police Department said, according to the news station.

A man is reportedly in custody for allegedly hitting and severely injuring, Luskey, 61, according to KFOR. The suspect was identified as Roberto Cruz Lopez.

Lopez reportedly told investigators that he did not see Luskey, the news outlet reported. One of the officers recognized Lopez from a traffic stop at the end of last month. He was cited for speeding and driving without a license. His vehicle was towed as well because he was driving without insurance.

Lopez was arrested on multiple charges related to Luskey’s accident including causing personal injury accident without a valid driver’s license, full time and attention to driving, failure to carry security verification, failure to yield to a pedestrian and interference with traffic control device, KFOR reported. His bond was set at $50,000.