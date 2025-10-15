Dallin H. Hoaks named Mormon church president

FILE PHOTO: First Counselor in the First Presidency, Dallin H. Oaks opens the first session of the 189th Annual General Conference in the Conference Center on April 6, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Oaks has been selected as the new leader of the church. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new president, former Utah Supreme Court justice Dallin H. Oaks.

Oaks, 93, was selected to succeed the previous president, Russel M. Nelson, who died at the age of 101, The Associated Press reported.

The church explained in a news release announcing Oaks’ selection: "In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the prophet is chosen through a divinely inspired process. When the prophet passes away, the First Presidency is dissolved. The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, led by the longest-serving Apostle, assumes leadership, confirming the new prophet through revelation and priesthood authority."

Typically, the longest-serving member of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles becomes the president after the death of the religion’s leader.

“I accept with humility the responsibility that God has placed upon me and commit my whole heart and soul to the service to which I’ve been called,” Oaks said in the news release.

Oaks has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 1984 and served as president of Brigham Young University from 1971 to 1980, when he became a justice on the Utah Supreme Court, a position he held until 1984 when he accepted his apostleship, the church said.

He is a follower of traditionalist beliefs, including being against same-sex marriage, saying that homosexuality is a sin, which is a concern for LGBTQ+ members of the church, the AP reported.

He is one of the church’s oldest presidents and will serve until his death. The longest tenure was 30 years, while the shortest was nine months.

Oaks selected Henry B. Eyring, 92, and former lawyer D. Todd Christofferson, 80, as his top advisors.

Jeffrey R. Holland, 84, is the most senior apostle and would be next in line to lead the Mormon church after Oaks, and will lead the Quorum of the Twelve.

There are 17 million followers, according to the church.

