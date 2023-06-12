Diamond honors: Seniors skip graduation for championship game, school brings ceremony to them

Softball graduation FILE PHOTO: A group of high school seniors missed their graduation for a state semi-final, so the ceremony was brought to them. (Charles Mann/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A group of high school seniors had a difficult choice to make — attend their graduation ceremony or play softball in the state semi-finals.

When schedules are packed to the brim with end-of-the-school-year events, sometimes one event beats out another.

But despite the schedule conflict, the seniors were able to take part in both milestones as the administrators at Halifax County High School and volunteers took the graduation ceremony to the diamond.

The five seniors took off their baseball hats to don their graduation caps and gowns to accept their diplomas at the softball field on Friday night.

The team members walked onto the field under an arch of softball bats held by their fellow teammates, The Gazette-Virginian showed.

“There’s no place better for us to graduate than the ballfield,” catcher Destiny Talbott told WSET.

The Lady Comets beat Spotsylvania County 13-7 during the semi-finals on Friday but lost 9-1 to Louisa County the next morning in the Class 4 state finals.