Dick Cheney dead: Former vice president held many roles in government

The former vice president also served as White House chief of staff, Secretary of Defense and was a congressman from his home state of Wyoming.

Dick Cheney, who served as vice president under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, was the architect of the “war on terror” and held many positions in government during his long career. Cheney’s family announced his death at the age of 84 early Tuesday.

In a statement, the Cheney family confirmed that the 46th vice president of the United States passed away on Monday with his family present, including his wife of 61 years, Lynne; his daughters, Liz and Mary; and other family members.

The cause of death was from “complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease,” the statement said.

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States,” the family’s statement read. “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Cheney would become one of the most powerful vice presidents in U.S. history.

He served during both Bush presidencies. Cheney was Secretary of Defense under George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993, leading the armed forces during the Persian Gulf War.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died.

Richard Bruce Cheney was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Jan. 30, 1941, and grew up in Casper, Wyoming. He attended the University of Wyoming, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s.

His career in public service began in 1969 when he joined the Nixon administration, serving in several positions at the Cost of Living Council, at the Office of Economic Opportunity, and within the White House.

When Nixon resigned in August 1974, Cheney served on the transition team for incoming President Gerald Ford and was later named deputy assistant to the president.

In November 1975, he was named assistant to the president and White House chief of staff.

Cheney returned to Wyoming in 1977 and was elected to serve as the state’s lone congressman in the House of Representatives. He was re-elected five times and also served as chairman of the Republican Conference from 1981 to 1987.

He was elected as House minority whip the following year.

Cheney was in the White House on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center. President George W. Bush was visiting an elementary school in Florida that day, so Cheney became the point man from Washington.

Cheney gave the order to authorize the shooting down of any more hijacked airliners in the event they were headed to the White House or the U.S. Capitol building.

Cheney said the attack made him a changed man, and he vowed to avenge the al Qaeda-orchestrated attacks.

“I feel very good about what we did,” he said in 2008. “If I was faced with those circumstances again, I’d do exactly the same thing.”

He remained a war hawk but was content to be in a supporting role to the presidents he served.

“He is constituted in a way to be the ultimate No. 2 guy,” Dave Gribbin, a friend who grew up with Cheney in Wyoming and worked with him in Washington, once said. “He is congenitally discreet. He is remarkably loyal.”

“I made the decision when I signed on with the president that the only agenda I would have would be his agenda, that I was not going to be like most vice presidents,” Cheney once said. “And that was angling, trying to figure out how I was going to be elected president when his term was over with.”

In addition to shaping the global war on terror, Cheney pushed for aggressive stances against Iraq, North Korea and Palestine.

“He’s been pretty damn good at accumulating power, extraordinarily effective and adept at exercising power,” former Secretary of State James Baker said in 2007.

Cheney was criticized and was the butt of jokes from comedians when he shot a hunting companion, Harry Whittington, in the torso, neck and face with an errant shotgun blast in 2006.

He called the incident “one of the worst days of my life.” Whittington, who died in 2023, recovered and quickly forgave him.

Cheney survived five heart attacks during his life. He received a heart transplant in 2012 that he called “the gift of life itself.”

He said in 2013 that he woke daily “with a smile on my face, thankful for the gift of another day.”

Cheney married his high school sweetheart, the former Lynne Ann Vincent, in 1964.

0 of 31 Dick Cheney through the years 1975: Richard Cheney, shown at his desk in the White House, is President Ford's new chief of staff. In the big administration shakeup, he will replace Donald Rumsfeld, who will become Secretary of Defense. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dick Cheney through the years 1975: View of White House Chief of Staff Donald Rumsfeld (1932 - 2021) and his deputy Dick Cheney meet with US President Gerald Ford (1913 - 2006) in the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, April 22, 1975. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/White House via CNP/Getty Images) (Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1983: President Reagan, preparing for his news conference, is angry and ready to take on critics who question his concern about huge budget deficits and dedication to arms control. Reagan met with republican leaders to discuss the 1984 budget impasse. On his left if Dick Cheney (R-WY). (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dick Cheney through the years 1988: US President George Bush with Defense Secretary Dick Cheney. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dick Cheney through the years 1989: Washington, DC: Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney signing documents authorizing wider use of the US Military in combating the importation of illegal drugs into the United States. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dick Cheney through the years 1990: View of married couple Lynne Cheney and US Secretary of Defense (and future Vice President) Dick Cheney arrive for the State Dinner (in honor of Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev) at the White House, Washington DC, May 31, 1990. (Photo by Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images) (Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1990: U.S. Secretary of State Dick Cheney portraits, circa October 1, 1990, in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) (Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1991: President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney discuss the run-up to Operation Desert Storm as they walk near the Rose Garden at the White House, Washington, DC, 1991. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1991: US Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney (center) grins as American First Lady Barbara Bush (1925 - 2018) and US President George HW Bush (1924 - 2018) fasten the Presidential Medal of Freedom around his neck during a ceremony in the White House's East Room, Washington DC, July 3, 1991. (Photo by Howard L. Sachs/CNP/Getty Images) (Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1992: The United States Secretary of Defence Dick Cheney addressing a Group of Business at the Hotel Nikko during the 50th Anniversary of the Coral Sea Battle. May 01, 1992. (Photo by Greg White/Fairfax Media via Getty Images). (Fairfax Media Archives/Fairfax Media via Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2001: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. National Archives, Vice President Dick Cheney and President George W. Bush meet in the President's Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Bohrer/U.S. National Archives via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2001: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. National Archives, Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice meet in the President's Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Bohrer/U.S. National Archives via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2001: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. National Archives, Vice President Dick Cheney is in his West Wing office after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Bohrer/U.S. National Archives via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2006: (C) U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney speaks on stage with the drivers prior to the start of the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Pepsi 400 on July 1, 2006 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR) Dick Cheney through the years 2010: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (L) introduces Former U.S. President George W. Bush during the George W. Bush Presidential Center groundbreaking ceremony on November 16, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is a state-of-the-art 250 million dollar complex that will include former President George W. Bush's presidential library and museum, the George W. Bush Policy Institute, and the offices of the George W. Bush Foundation. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2011: Former Defense Secretary and 46th Vice President Dick Cheney attends an event honoring the 20th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War on January 20, 2011, in College Station, Texas. The Gulf War was waged against Iraq from August 1990 to February 1991 during President George H. W. Bush's administration. (Photo by Ben Sklar/Getty Images) (Ben Sklar/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2011: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (R) introduces former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), on February 10, 2011, in Washington, DC. The CPAC annual gathering is a project of the American Conservative Union. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2012: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute Cardiovascular Symposium April 27, 2012 in McLean, Virginia. Cheney discussed his recent heart transplant during his remarks to the symposium. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2014: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney listens as his wife Lynne Cheney speaks about her book "James Madison: A Life Reconsidered," May 12, 2014, in Washington, DC. Lynne Cheney spoke at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2014: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney talks about his wife Lynne Cheney's book "James Madison: A Life Reconsidered" May 12, 2014 in Washington, DC. The Cheneys spoke at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2015: Former Vice President Dick Cheney visits FOX News Channel's 'Hannity' regarding their new book at FOX Studios on August 31, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images) (Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2015: Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the Sunshine Summit opening dinner at Disney's Contemporary Resort on November 12, 2015, in Orlando, Florida.The dinner is the kick-off of a three-day event that will draw thousands of Republicans, mostly to hear live speeches from all the GOP presidential candidates on Friday and Saturday. (Photo by Tom Benitez - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2016: In this handout image provided by David Hume Kennerly, former Vice President Dick Cheney (L) hugs his daughter Liz Cheney after she won the Republican primary for the U.S. Congress, August 16, 2016, in Wilson, Wyoming. Vice President Cheney was formerly a U.S. Congressman from Wyoming. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2017: (L-R) Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney introduces U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 24, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mike Pence's speech to the group of Republican Jewish leaders and donors follows his trip last week to Germany, where he visited the former Dachau concentration camp and a surprise stop on Wednesday at a Jewish cemetery in Missouri that had been vandalized. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2017: Former Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld attend a commissioning ceremony on board the USS Gerald R. Ford CVN 78, on July 22, 2017, in Norfolk, Virginia. The keel of the USS Ford was laid in 2009 and is projected to be deployed in the year 2020, powered by two Nuclear reactors and is 1,092 feet long with a 134-foot beam and can carry over 75 aircraft. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2022: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, father of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), listens to his daughter's remarks during a primary night event on August 16, 2022, in Jackson, Wyoming. Rep. Cheney conceded her loss in the Wyoming primary election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

