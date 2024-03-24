Dog rescued after getting head stuck in tire rim

Dog rescued: A dog was rescued and doing well after she got her head stuck in a tire rim in Franklinville, New Jersey, earlier this week. (Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company/Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company)

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. — A dog was rescued and doing well after she got her head stuck in a tire rim in Franklinville, New Jersey, earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company and Franklin Township Police Department helped rescue a dog named Daisy, according to People magazine.

Daisy got herself stuck in a tire rim. It’s not clear how she got stuck.

The tire was located in the backyard of her family’s house, according to WCBS.

“Tried moving it, thought it would just be easy and slide right out. Obviously, she got her head in there. Nothing would work,” Daisy’s owner Austin Delano said, according to the news outlet.

When first responders arrived, they found Daisy’s head sticking through a large Firestone tire. Crews held up the tire as they tried to free her, People reported. Fire officials said they used “soap and water” to try to get her out but it was not working.

The fire department said Lt. Brandon Volpe used his personal plasma cutter to help free Daisy.

Daisy was fortunately not injured and has been doing well, fire officials say.

“This is the dedication and commitment you can expect from the FVFC each time we respond to a call. We are grateful to everyone who responded today to help Daisy.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group