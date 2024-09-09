‘Doing what I can to stay cancer free’: Princess Kate finishes chemotherapy

Princess Kate FILE PHOTO: Catherine Princess of Wales during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images) (Rob Newell - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Six months after announcing she had an undisclosed form of cancer, Princess Kate has announced she has finished chemotherapy.

The princess said in a statement that she is “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

In a video posted to her and Prince William’s social media accounts, she says “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced in March that pre-cancerous cells had been found after she had undergone abdominal surgery and that she would have preventative chemotherapy, Sky News reported.

Since the announcement she had stayed mostly out of the public’s view, appearing at only a handful of events such as Wimbledon in July and the Trooping of the Colour in June.

In the more than three-minute video, the princess explained that her diagnosis had an effect on her family, and said, “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

She said she will be doing more public appearances but returning to them gradually and when she is able, CNN reported, calling the ending of chemotherapy a “new phase of recovery”

The video includes images from the summer featuring not only the royal couple being affectionate, her laying her head on her husband’s shoulder and William giving Kate a kiss on the cheek but also features their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Kate’s mother and father.

It was filmed in Norfolk in August, Sky News reported.

Kate wasn’t the only member of the royal family who was facing a health challenge this year. King Charles III announced weeks before Kate that he had an undisclosed form of cancer as well, CNN reported. He was also receiving treatment.









©2024 Cox Media Group