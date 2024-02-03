Don Murray, who starred opposite Marilyn Monroe in ‘Bus Stop,’ dies at 94

Don Murray Actor Don Murray arrives at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009, in Universal City, California. ( Jason Merritt/Getty Images/ Jason Merritt)

Oscar-nominated actor Don Murray, who starred in “Bus Stop” alongside Marilyn Monroe, has died at the age of 94.

Murray’s son, Christopher, confirmed his father’s death to The New York Times on Friday. No additional details were provided, including the cause of death.

Murray was born in Hollywood, California. According to Variety, his father was a Broadway dance director and stage manager. His mother was a former Ziegfeld performer.

Murray also was an objector to the Korean War, the Times reported. He worked for two and a half years in German and Italian refugee camps to fulfill his service obligation and was paid $10 a month.

Once he returned to the United States from Europe in 1954, Murray focused on his acting career. He was in the 1955 Broadway production of “The Skin of Our Teeth,” according to the newspaper.

Murray was known for roles in serious movies including “A Hatful of Rain,” “The Hoodlum Priest” and “Advise & Consent,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Those roles came after his first movie, “Bus Stop” in 1956. He starred opposite Marilyn Monroe and was 26 years old when the film was made.

Director Joshua Logan saw his Broadway production of “The Skin of Our Teeth,” which led to Murray being cast in “Bus Stop,” the Times reported. For that role, Murray earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

Over the years, Murray appeared in 25 films, around 25 television movies and other credits in television as well as stage productions, the Times reported. He also received credits for writing, directing or producing for television and movies. However, he did not receive another Academy Award nomination after “Bus Stop.”

Hope Lange made her debut in “Bus Stop” who was Murray’s soon-to-be wife at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lange and Murray were married from 1956 to 1961. Lange died in 2003, according to Variety.

Murray married former model Bettie Johnson in 1962, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They had five children: Christopher, Sean, Patricia, Mick and Colleen.

