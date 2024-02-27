Donald Trump Jr. got letter with white powder inside, prompting hazmat response

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters at a rally for his father, Republican Presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, on Feb. 23, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, File)

JUPITER, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are investigating after Donald Trump Jr. opened a letter at his home on Monday that contained an unidentified white powder, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Powder flew out of the envelope when he opened it, according to The Daily Beast, the first news outlet to report on the incident. He opened the letter, which also contained a death threat, in his home office, The Associated Press reported.

It was not immediately clear what was in the envelope.

“The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly,” Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for the former president’s son, said in a statement to CNN.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told the news network that it was helping to investigate the incident but referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service. Officials did not immediately provide further details.

Trump shares his home in Jupiter with his fiancée, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, Politico reported. He has been a high-profile surrogate for his father, former President Donald Trump, as the elder Trump campaigns for president.

The incident is not the first in which Donald Trump Jr. has dealt with a suspicious substance at his home. In 2018, his then-wife Vanessa Trump opened a letter addressed to him that had a substance inside which New York police later deemed to be nonhazardous, CNN reported.

Letters with white powder inside have also been sent to Donald Trump Jr.’s brother, Eric, and to Trump Tower, which served as the former president’s campaign headquarters in 2016, according to the AP.

© 2024 Cox Media Group