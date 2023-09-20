Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X hacked

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. speaks to audience members before introducing U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., during a campaign rally at Illuminating Technologies on October 13, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images, File)

Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, was hacked on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson confirmed after a series of odd messages appeared on the site.

The posts included a claim that his father, former President Donald Trump, had died, and that the younger Trump planned to take his place in running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. The messages began appearing after 8 a.m. EDT, BBC News reported.

“FYI: This is obviously not true,” Andrew Surabian wrote in a post in response to the younger Trump’s X post. “Don’s account has been hacked.”

FYI: This is obviously not true. Don's account has been hacked. https://t.co/2ulyCPqhDx — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 20, 2023

Other messages that appeared to be posted by Donald Trump Jr. included a racist attack against President Joe Biden, a post claiming that “North Korea is about to get smoked” and another saying that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had “some interesting messages.”

It was not immediately clear how Donald Trump Jr.’s account was compromised. The messages in question appeared to have been removed within a half-hour after appearing online, CNN reported.

Neither the younger Trump nor his father, who posted unrelated messages on his Truth Social platform during the hack, immediately commented on the incident.