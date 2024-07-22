Election 2024: What’s next now that Biden’s out, Harris takes over campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN - JULY 17: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo by Chris duMond/Getty Images) (Chris duMond/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — After President Joe Biden announced he was dropping from the race to stay in the White House, and then threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, many may be asking what is next for both Biden and Harris.

What’s ahead for Biden?

Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday in a letter to the nation posted on social media that read in part: “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”

Biden said that he intends “to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

The term will end with the swearing-in of the next president on Jan. 20, 2025, when whoever wins the Nov. 5 election will take the oath of office.

He said that he will be addressing the nation later this week, giving more detail about his decision to drop out. He had been pressured for nearly a month, since his performance during the first presidential debate in June and after falling ill with COVID-19. Until Sunday he had said he was looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail.

Biden has endorsed Harris for the Democratic nomination.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

What’s ahead for Harris?

Harris has officially launched her campaign for president on Sunday, writing on social media:

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.



I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

Her campaign also filed with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, CBS News reported.

There it is:



Filed with Federal Election Commission ====> pic.twitter.com/5xClYn00OH — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 21, 2024

The campaign raised more than $60 billion on Sunday after the change, The New York Times reported. It is the third biggest fundraising day for ActBlue, a nonprofit “home of small-dollar donors.”

While Harris keeps collecting endorsements from governors and other top Democrats, she still has to decide who will serve as her running mate as vice president.

NBC News said some of the politicians on the shortlist include:

Other names have been floated as potential challengers to Harris for the nomination.

What’s ahead for the DNC?

The Democratic National Convention had planned on nominating Biden as the candidate but now will change course saying that it will set the day and the way it will choose the next candidate. The DNC members have a meeting set on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to hammer out the details. CBS News reported senior members held an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The DNC chair pledged that they would be transparent in choosing the nominee.

“In the coming days, the Party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November. This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the Party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people,” Jaime Harrison said according to CBS News.

The DNC is scheduled to be held on Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 in Chicago, the first time since the party nominated former President Bill Clinton for his second term, USA Today reported. The Republican National Convention, which officially nominated former President Donald Trump as its candidate was held last week.

But the Chicago event may be a ceremonial convention. The Democrats may select their nominee before the convention begins by holding a virtual roll call before Aug. 7 since several states have ballot deadlines that come before the convention’s scheduled start date.

Harris is the presumptive nominee, but there are other politicians who could get votes whenever they poll the delegates.

After Biden’s announcement, Clinton, along with former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced their support of Harris in a joint statement.

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

But former President Barack Obama only wrote about Biden’s decision and his dedication to the country with no mention of Harris, CNN reported.

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.



Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

Among potential nominees were, according to USA Today:

Each, however, has thrown their support behind Harris.

Two other candidates could still technically challenge Harris: Marianne Williamson resumed her candidacy in February but has zero delegates and Rep. Dean Phillips (D - MN) had four delegates but dropped from the race in March, USA Today reported.

The name of Sen. Joe Manchin (I - WVa.) had been floated but he would have had to change his party affiliation again. He told CBS Mornings on Monday that he will not be running. But he did add he wanted to see it be a competitive process.

“I think a lot of people would like to see a mini primary,” Manchin told the news program. “That’s the process — find out if you have the strongest candidate, whether it could be Kamala or whoever else.”

Still, DNC executive committee member Alan Clendenin said that a “supermajority” of delegates would support Harris.

“The delegates at the convention are the ones who place our candidate on the ballot,” Clendenin told CBS News. “If Biden was still on the ticket, that was going to be process.”

©2024 Cox Media Group