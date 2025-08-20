Elon Dershowitz, producer and son of attorney Alan Dershowitz, dies

FILE PHOTO: Elon Dershowitz attends the Friars Club gala honoring Tracy Morgan with the Entertainment Icon Award at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 26, 2022 in New York City. Dershowitz died at the age of 64. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Movie producer Elon Dershowitz has died after suffering a stroke at the age of 64.

He was the son of attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Elon Dershowitz, Film Producer and Son of Famed Lawyer, Dies at 64https://t.co/KtlK9xn0te — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) August 18, 2025

The family said Elon Dershowitz died on Aug. 17, Deadline reported.

He was a co-producer of “Reversal of Fortune,” which was based on a book written by his famous father. The film earned Jeremy Irons his only Oscar win. Irons played attorney Claus von Bülow, a British lawyer convicted of trying to kill his wife, leaving her in a permanent vegetative state.

The real-life von Bülow hired Alan Dershowitz to appeal the conviction, which was overturned and then eventually found not guilty in a second trial.

Ron Silver portrayed Alan Dershowitz in the film.

The attorney told Jewish News Syndicate, or JNS, a news syndication service, that the movie was his son’s creation.

“He brought it to Hollywood,” Alan Dershowitz said, according to Deadline. “He went around shopping it. He persuaded the company to do it. He helped pick the stars. He was a very important part of that film.”

The younger Dershowitz also produced “Fallen,” “Wall Street,” and “The Advocate’s Devil” on the big screen, as well as ESPN shows such as “Break Up the Bombers: Yankees on Trial,” “Whose Curse is Worse” and “Pete Rose on Trial,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

Elon Dershowitz left behind his father, brother, sister, and several other family members.

