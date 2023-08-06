Elon Musk says fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Elon Musk said Sunday morning, that his possible in-person fight with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on X.

Musk said that the “Zuck v Musk fight” will be streamed live on his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk’s push to stream on X comes as he is trying to push it into a “digital town square,” The Associated Press reported. One of his recent Twitter Spaces events with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his candidacy for President faced a few technical issues which Musk said was due to the “straining” of servers with too many people tuning in.

Musk also said that all proceeds from the fight will be going to charities that benefit veterans.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Zuckerberg and Musk reportedly agreed to a “cage match” in Las Vegas since last June, according to Reuters.

Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts and recently competed in his first-ever jiu-jitsu tournament earlier in 2023, the AP reported. Musk earlier in the day Sunday said that he was training for the big fight by lifting weights.

“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” Musk wrote on X, according to the AP.

It is not clear if the fight will actually happen or not but according to the AP, even if the fight is a joke, “the banter has gained attention.”