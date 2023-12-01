Estranged husband of woman found dead in storage unit formally charged

Estranged husband formerly charged after woman found dead in storage unit The estranged husband of a woman who was found dead inside a storage unit in Apopka, Florida last month was formerly charged for her murder on Friday. (JasonDoiy/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — The estranged husband of a woman who was found dead inside a storage unit in Apopka, Florida, last month was formally charged with her murder on Friday.

The state attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Florida said that the estranged husband of Shakeira Rucker was charged with her murder, according to WFLA. Cory Hill is facing one count of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Rucker’s body was found in a storage unit in Apopka after someone complained about the smell coming from inside the unit, the state attorney said. The storage unit was reportedly registered to Hill.

Rucker was found dead on Nov. 18, according to WFLA.

Hill was arrested in November for attempted second-degree murder and has remained in jail without bond, the state attorney said. He was arrested on other charges against his ex-girlfriend and her family as well.

“This charge guarantees the defendant will be held without bond while we continue building our case for a potential First Degree Murder indictment in Rucker’s homicide,” the state attorney said. “Due to procedural rules, the State is limited to filing a Second Degree Murder charge by Information prior to presenting the case to the Orange County Grand Jury.”