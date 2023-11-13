‘Euphoria’ producer Kevin Turen dies

Kevin Turen

Kevin Turen FILE PHOTO: Kevin Turen attends "Arbitrage" Dinner and After-Party at Grey Goose Blue Door on January 21, 2012 in Park City, Utah. Turen has died at the age of 44. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Grey Goose) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One of the producers of the hit show “Euphoria” has died.

Kevin Turen was 44 years old.

Turen’s cause of death was not announced but his father confirmed that Turen died over the weekend, Deadline reported.

Edward Turen told Deadline, “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.”

Kevin Turen started producing with 2005′s “Wassup Rockers” working with Larry Clark. Then he worked on such projects as “Malcolm and Marie,” “Waves,” “Arbitrage,” “The Birth of a Nation,” Pieces of a Woman,” “99 Homes” and “The Idol.”

HBO’s “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya, was nominated for 25 Emmy Awards overall and won nine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to his IMDB page, Kevin Turen had several upcoming projects that were either in post-production, pre-production or in development.

Kevin Turen was born in New York City and studied cinema at Columbia University before he moved to Los Angeles.

He leaves behind his two sons, Jack and James, and his wife Evelina, according to E! News.

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud dead at 25

Earlier this year, “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to Variety.

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud’s cause of death released

Cloud was pronounced dead at his family’s home in Oakland, California, on the morning of July 31. He died a week after his father had been buried after dying from cancer.


