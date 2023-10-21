Father, daughter charged after man was stabbed to death during a robbery - A man and his daughter have both been charged after a man was robbed and stabbed to death in Newport Beach, California at the end of last month, officials said. (MivPiv/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A man and his daughter have both been charged after a man was robbed and stabbed to death in Newport Beach, California at the end of last month, officials said.

On Sept. 30 just after 1 a.m., Robert Tamaccio, 46, was passed out in an alleyway in Newport Beach after drinking. Orange County District Attorney’s Office said that Randolph Loren Aguirre, 55, and his daughter, Desiree Aguirre, 30, reportedly stopped their pickup truck to rob him. They allegedly stole Tamaccio’s Rolex watch.

Randolph Aguirre is accused of stabbing and kicking Tamaccio in the head, KTLA reported. Tamaccio died from his injuries.

The DA’s office said that Randolph Aguirre was released from state prison about seven weeks before the incident. He had served a 3-year and eight-month sentence for an assault case in 2021. The case involved an assault with a deadly weapon and assault to commit mayhem.

Randolph Aguirre has been charged with a count of murder, a count of second-degree robbery, two counts of personal use of a deadly weapon and a count of special circumstances robbery.

He is eligible for the death penalty if he is convicted because of California’s “Three-Strikes” law, KTLA reported. He is being held without bail. The DA’s office said this incident is his third strike.

His daughter, Desiree Aguirre, has been charged with a count of second-degree robbery, according to the news station. She is being held on a $150,000 bail.

Both Randolph and Desirre Aguirre are expected in court to be arraigned on Nov. 3, KTLA reported.