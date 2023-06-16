Father’s Day 2023: Meals and freebies for dad on his special day

Sunday is Father’s Day, the day you can treat dad for a change.

If you are looking for a restaurant that offers a discount for dad, you are in luck. Restaurant chains and local shops across the country are offering discounts and freebies for dad.

Below is a list of a few.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)