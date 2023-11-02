FBI searches house of New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s top fundraiser

New York City Mayor Eric Adams NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks onstage during the 2023 Good+Foundation “A Very Good+ Night of Comedy” Benefit at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good+Foundation) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good+Foundation)

NEW YORK CITY — The FBI and federal prosecutors are reportedly investigating whether New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s 2021 election campaign had conspired with the government of Turkey, according to a search warrant obtained by the New York Times.

A raid was conducted Thursday morning at the house of Adam’s chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. According to the Times, she is a campaign consultant “who is deeply entwined with efforts to advance the mayor’s agenda.”

Suggs reportedly raised money for Adams’ election campaign, The Associated Press reported. She also lobbied his administration on behalf of a client in real estate.

Suggs, 25, has worked with Adams since 2017. She joined his staff in the Brooklyn Borough president’s office when she was a teenager, according to the AP. She served as his chief fundraiser and director of logistics when he ran for mayor. She helped to organize events and assist in getting money from donors.

According to records obtained by the AP, Suggs made over $150,000 for her work on Adams’s previous campaign and his reelection bid.

Once Adams learned of the raid, he canceled planned meetings in Washington, D.C. which according to the AP included a sit-down about the migrant crisis.

Before the raid happened, Adams posted a video on Thursday of him on a plane talking about meetings. The AP reported that it was less than two hours later that a spokesperson said he was heading back to New York to “deal with a matter,” but did not provide any additional information.

Vito Pitta, an attorney for the Adams campaign said, according to the AP. that Adams was not contacted about the inquiry.

“The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards,” Pitta said, according to the AP. “The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate.”

Investigators are looking to learn about a possible involvement of a construction company in Brooklyn that has ties with Turkey, according to the Times. They are also looking into a small university in Washington, D.C., that has ties to Adams as well as Turkey.

Three iPhones, two laptops, papers and other evidence including folders and materials were seized in the raid, according to documents that the Times reported.

The mayor has not yet been a target of the investigation and he has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the Times reported.

“The mayor heard of an issue related to the campaign and takes these issues seriously, so wanted to get back to New York as quickly as possible,” Fabien Levy, the deputy mayor for communications, said in a statement Thursday evening, according to the newspaper. “He plans to return to D.C. and reschedule these meetings as soon as he can.”