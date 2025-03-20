First day of spring brings freebies, discounts

The first day of spring brings discounts and freebies.

With the first day of spring comes deals and freebies if you know where to look.

Spring began at 5:01 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

Not only does the first day of spring bring savings, some of the deals coincide with the start of March Madness.

As always, the promotions are subject to participation.

Baskin-Robbins: $5 small, $6 medium or $7 large smoothie or Mangoanada.

Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO boneless wings.

Burger King: Upgrade your combo meal size to Chicken Fries, Mozzarella Fries or Churro Fries for free through April 11.

Crumbl: Six full-sized desserts for the price of four through March 22.

Dairy Queen: Free small vanilla cone while supplies last. One per customer. Dip the cone for $1 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Dave & Buster’s: 20 wings for $20, $5 draft beers on some March Madness game days.

Dunkin': Dunkin' Rewards members get 3x points when you order a Dunkin' Refresher on the app. Must activate the offer before placing order.

Gopuff: Gopuff FAM members get 40% off select chips and dips.

Grubhub+: Grubhub+ and Amazon Prime members use HOOP5 to get $5 off two orders of $20 or more through April 7.

Jamba: $1 over-iced beverage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 20.

Rita’s Italian Ice: Free 6 oz. Italian ice. You can also win a free Italian ice for a year. Enter FDOS25 under the offers tab in the Rita’s app.

Shake Shack: Free Avocado Bacon Burger with a $10 minimum order through April 7.

Wendy’s: $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Double Stack with additional purchase. Details in the app. Through April 13.

