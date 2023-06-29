Florida man accused of sexually assaulting woman who thought he was Uber driver

Arrested: Kenneth Streeter is accused of attacking and kidnapping a woman who believed he was a Uber driver. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of kidnapping and attempting to sexually assault a woman who entered his vehicle after mistaking him for a Uber driver, authorities said.

Kenneth Levelle Streeter, 32, of St. Petersburg, was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault, according to Pinella County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the alleged attack occurred on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

An arrest affidavit stated that the victim, who “had been drinking,” called for a Uber but mistakenly entered a blue Ford Explorer driven by Streeter, according to the newspaper.

The woman was not paying attention to where the vehicle was being driven, or that her app noted that she was not in the correct vehicle, police said.

According to police, Streeter allegedly parked behind an apartment complex and climbed into the back seat of the Explorer and attempted to sexually assault her, the Times reported.

The woman attempted to exit the vehicle, but Streeter “forcibly pulled her back into the vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

She was able to flee after pulling out a pocket knife, the Times reported. According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged assault was captured on video.

Streeter remained in the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday, with bail set at $200,000 online booking records show.