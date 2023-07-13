Florida woman killed when huge tree crashes into mobile home

Fallen tree: First responders survey the scene after an oak tree crashed into a mobile home, killing a 58-year-old woman. (Hernando County Fire Rescue)

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed on Monday when a large tree crashed into her mobile home, crushing her, authorities said.

According to a news release from Hernando County Fire Rescue, a large moss-covered oak tree came crashing into the home of the 58-year-old Weeki Wachee resident.

The woman’s identity was not released, but she was trapped under several large limbs, making it difficult for first responders to reach her, WFLA-TV reported.

“Arriving crews found a large tree that had landed onto the center of the mobile home,” rescue officials said in the news release. “Access to the victim was limited due to the unstable nature of the tree and structure.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“This is one of those acts of God where you never see it coming, never could predict, and it happens,” Nick Brandt, a spokesperson for Hernando Fire Rescue, told WTVT. “It just looks to be that the tree suffered some rot in the center of it and fell apart from either winds or age or various other weather factors.”

Kevin Gibbs, who said he was a cousin of the victim, told the television station that she spent most her time on the porch of the mobile home.

“She has a front porch on her little trailer there, and she likes to sit there and look over the lake and stuff, and that’s where she was when the tree came down,” Gibbs told WFLA. “It’s just a tragic accident, it’s unbelievable.”

No foul play is suspected, WTSP-TV reported.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating, according to WFTS.