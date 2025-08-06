Former Miami Heat security guard accused of stealing memorabilia, selling it

A former employee of the Miami Heat has been accused of stealing millions of dollars’ worth of team memorabilia and selling it.

Federal officials announced this week that charges have been filed against Marcos Thomas Perez.

Perez was with the Heat from 2016 to 2021 and then with the NBA from 2022 to 2025.

While part of the Heat’s payroll, he was a member of the security team on game days, the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida said.

Officials said that Perez entered a secured equipment room that contained the memorabilia and took more than 400 game-worn jerseys and other items that had been earmarked for a team museum.

He then allegedly sold them to online brokers.

More than 100 items were sold and were worth about $2 million. He allegedly sold them below fair market value.

A LeBron James NBA Finals jersey was allegedly sold by Perez for almost $100,000 but was later sold at auction for $3.7 million, federal officials said.

A search of Perez’s home turned up almost 300 game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia. Team officials confirmed the items had been stolen, the US Attorney’s Office said.

