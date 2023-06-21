Former Steeler Clark Haggans dies

Clark Haggans #53 FILE PHOTO: Outside Linebacker Clark Haggans #53 of the Pittsburgh Steelers waits for an opening during the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at Ravens Stadium on October 27, 2002 in Baltimore, Maryland. Haggans has died at the age of 46. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

A former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker has died.

Clark Haggans was 46 years old.

WPXI reported that KDKA-FM first broke the news on Tuesday night.

ESPN reported that Haggans’ death was confirmed by a Steelers spokesperson Wednesday morning.

Haggans was picked by the Steelers from Colorado State in the fifth round of the 2000 draft.

He played in the NFL for 13 seasons, his first eight with Pittsburgh before continuing his career with the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, where he retired in 2013, according to ESPN.

He started as a special teams/reserve outside linebacker for the Black and Gold and started four games during his rookie year, Sports Illustrated reported. But after Jason Gildon left the team, he took over as the main starter opposite Joey Porter, starting 57 games.

Haggans was part of the Steelers’ 2006 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks, WPXI reported.

He left the team in 2008 as a free agent and was on two more Super Bowl teams — on the injured reserve with the Cardinals when they were beaten by the Steelers in 2009 and with the 49ers when the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 — Sports Illustrated reported.

Haggans leaves behind a daughter and son, WPXI reported. Details surrounding his death have not been released.

