FTC sues Amazon, says company ‘duped’ customers into signing up for Prime

FTC sues Amazon FILE PHOTO: The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon over its Prime service. (Dongyu Xu/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against online retail giant Amazon, claiming the company “knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime” and then “knowingly complicated the cancellation process.”

>> Read more trending news

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!