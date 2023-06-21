FTC sues Amazon, says company ‘duped’ customers into signing up for Prime

FTC sues Amazon FILE PHOTO: The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon over its Prime service. (Dongyu Xu/Getty Images)

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against online retail giant Amazon, claiming the company “knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime” and then “knowingly complicated the cancellation process.”

>> Read more trending news

1. @FTC has taken action against @amazon for tricking users into signing up for Prime subscriptions—and then deliberately making it hard to cancel. We charge that these deceptive tactics violate the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act. https://t.co/ud2j3xmFQ0 — Lina Khan (@linakhanFTC) June 21, 2023

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group