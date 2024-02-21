Garth Brooks invites Travis Kelce to sing ‘Friends in Low Places’ at bar opening

Garth Brooks, Travis Kelce Country music star Garth Brooks invited the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to the opening of his new bar in Nashville, Tennessee. (Theo Wargo/Chris Unger/Getty Images/Theo Wargo/Chris Unger)

Country music star Garth Brooks invited Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to the opening of his new bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk is opening on March 7 in Nashville, according to People.

“Did you guys see Travis Kelce’s version of ‘Friends in Low Places?’ Did you see him sing this? I loved it, I thought it was fantastic,” Brooks said during a recent episode of his weekly live series on TalkShopLive called “Inside Studio G,” according to People.

The comment came after Brooks saw Kelce perform his song at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl parade, according to People.

“It blew me away because I’m sitting there watching it as it’s going down, right? I never expected that,” he added.

Brooks said that he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, were not planning to be at the opening of the bar, but they may show up if Kelce does, Billboard reported.

“Big man, I’m just telling you this. I will be at grand opening if you’re there,” Brooks said, according to Billboard. “I’ll send a plane if you want another shot at the title. If you want to come sing that, I’ll send a plane. You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11, just remember that. So, yes, I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little ‘Friends in Low Places’ in Friends in Low Places.”

Brooks said Kelce’s performance of his song wasn’t as good as his performance of an Elvis Presley song after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

“I thought he was fantastic,” Brooks said, according to the Kansas City Star. “It came in second though to when he won the Super Bowl the ‘Viva Las Vegas’ was fantastic. It was great. I love him. I love his brother love his mama. It’s just all good.”

