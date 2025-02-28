Gene Hackman death: No signs of foul play, not ruling it out, sheriff says

FILE PHOTO: Gene Hackman in "Bat* 21." Officials are trying to determine how he and his wife died. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. — In an interview Friday morning, the Santa Fe County sheriff, Adan Mendoza, said there were no signs of foul play in the death investigation for Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, but he was “not ruling that out.”

Mendoza spoke with the “Today” show on Friday to provide the latest information on the investigation, adding there was no obvious sign of a gas leak in the home.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday and Mendoza said they are trying to piece together when Hackman and his wife were last seen, but that is proving to be a bit of a challenge because “they were very private individuals and a private family.”

A maintenance worker called the police when he found their bodies. He said the front door to the home was open when he came to do routine work, The Associated Press reported. The man said he could see both of their bodies through a window but was not able to enter the house.

Hackman was found in the home’s entryway, also called a mudroom. Arakawa was found in the bathroom near a space heater, a warrant said, according to the AP.

The New York Times reported that the heater was near Arakawa’s head and may have fallen with her, according to an affidavit.

Mendoza told “Today” that several doors at the home were unlocked. One door was ajar and allowed two of the couple’s dogs to enter and exit the house. The sheriff said he was not sure if the door was open before emergency personnel got to the scene, or if they had opened it. A third dog was found dead in a crate or a closet inside the bathroom, about 10 to 15 feet away from Arakawa, the Times reported.

Hackman and Arakawa were dead for some time, but Mendoza said they were dead for “several days or up to a couple of weeks.”

Her body showed signs of decomposition as well as “mummification in both hands and feet,” the Times reported.

Hackman’s body was found in a similar condition according to the affidavit. He was lying next to his cane and a pair of sunglasses were on the floor. A deputy said it looked like he had “suddenly fallen,” according to the newspaper.

Mummification is not common but may have been due to the environment in Santa Fe.

“Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a very arid environment, and you only get mummification most of the time in very aird environments where you’re absent of any kind of significant humidity,” forensic scientist and professor Joseph Scott Morgan told CNN.

Mendoza said it may be “difficult to determine” if the couple died nearly the same time or at different times. He said there was no indication that anyone was moving in the house. They are trying to find out when each died and the autopsy will be the key to determining that.

Fire Chief Brian Moya told the “Today” show that there was no levels of gas or carbon monoxide that was concerning or indicated by the department’s meters. But the time between when Hackman and Arakawa died and when first responders were alerted to their deaths may have allowed anything in the home to dissipate.

Mendoza confirmed that there was a prescription bottle found with pills spilled out. They are also looking at other prescriptions that may have been in the home. Officials are waiting for toxicology results to come back which could take three months or longer depending on how busy the lab is, Mendoza said.

While no foul play is suspected, the sheriff said the deaths were “suspicious in nature to require a thorough search and investigation, the AP reported.

“I think I’m pretty confident that there was no foul play just based on the lack of evidence of foul play, but we are of course not ruling that out. Again, I think the autopsy results, the official results, are going to help us steer us in the right direction. That could change obviously and we’re not ruling that out. This is an open investigation. It’s a couple of days old, so we’re putting together a timeline, the evidence and the autopsy is key in that and it’s going to take some time,” Mendoza said.

0 of 71 Gene Hackman through the years 1963: NEW YORK - JUNE 6: From left is Gene Hackman as a policeman and George C. Scott as Neil Brock, EAST SIDE/WEST SIDE. Episode, Creeps Live Here. Air date, December 23, 1963. Image dated June 6, 1963. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1965: American actor, novelist and winner of two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, one Screen Actors Guild Awards and two BAFTAs, Gene Hackman poses for a portrait, circa 1965. (Photo by Icon and Image/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1967: Cast members from director Arthur Penn's film, 'Bonnie & Clyde,' pose with machine guns in front of a car. Left to right: Michael J Pollard, Faye Dunaway, Warren Beatty, Estelle Parsons & Gene Hackman. Parsons won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar while Beatty and Dunaway received Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Actress. (Photo by Columbia Tristar/Getty Images) (Columbia TriStar/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1969: Actor Gene Hackman on set of the Paramount Pictures movie "Riot" in 1969. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1969: American actors Gene Hackman and Robert Redford holds ski poles as the talk together in a scene from the film 'Downhill Racer,' directed by Michael Ritchie, 1969. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images) (Paramount Pictures/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1971, Gene Hackman as Detective Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle points his handgun in a still from the film 'The French Connection' directed by William Friedkin. (Photo by 20th Century Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1971: Director William Friedkin and actor Gene Hackman drinking beer from tankards, on the set of the movie 'The French Connection', 1971. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images) (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1972: PRIME CUT, theatrical movie originally released June 28, 1972. The film directed by Michael Ritchie. Pictured, Gene Hackman (as Mary Ann). Frame grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1972: Gene Hackman and Ernest Borgnine looking down in a scene from the film 'The Poseidon Adventure', 1972. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: Al Pacino and Gene Hackman looking out a door and seeing a field in a scene from the film 'Scarecrow', 1973. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: Fay Maltese and Gene Hackman (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: Cary Grant and Gene Hackman in a Glider During Brut Film Festival (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) (Tony Korody/Sygma via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: American actor Gene Hackman, UK, 3rd September 1973. (Photo by M. McCarthy/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (M. McCarthy/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: Gene Hackman attends the Fourth Annual Clint Eastwood Celebrity Tennis Tournament at the Beach and Tennis Club in Pebble Beach, California, on July 7, 1973. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) (WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1974: Peter Boyle asks for more food from Gene Hackman in a scene from the movie "Young Frankenstein" circa 1974. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1974: Gene Hackman stands holding a zipper-up portfolio in a scene from the film 'The Conversation', 1974. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1974: (L-R) David Steinberg, Gene Hackman appearing on the ABC tv series 'Wide World of Entertainment' episode 'Movies, Movies, Movies'. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Disney General Entertainment Con) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: Gene Hackman Jennifer Warren seen through window on boat in a scene from the film 'Night Moves', 1975. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: Actor Gene Hackman on the set of the movie 'French Connection II', 1975. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images) (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: Gene Hackman fighting Jan-Michael Vincent in a scene from the film 'Bite The Bullet', 1975. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: Burt Reynolds and Gene Hackman anxiously await the arrival of their rum-running yacht in a scene from the film 'Lucky Lady', 1975. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: French actress Catherine Deneuve and American actor Gene Hackman on set of the movie March or Die, directed by Dick Richards. (Photo by Tony Kent/Sygma via Getty Images) (Tony Kent/Sygma via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1976: Gene Hackman (L) and Sean Connery await filming during production of "A Bridge Too Far" in the Holland region of the Netherlands on May 8, 1976. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) (WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1976: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON -- Pictured: (l-r) Gene Hackman, guest host Burt Reynolds on December 15, 1976 -- Photo by: Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1978: Actor Gene Hackman in a scene from the movie 'Superman', 1978. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images) (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1980: Gene Hackman hunting on Walt Disney Television's 'American Sportsman'. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Gene Hackman through the years 1980: Actor Gene Hackman, circa 1980. (Photo by Michael Brennan/Getty Images) (Michael Brennan/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1981: Gene Hackman during the premiere of "Superman II" in New York at the National Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1981: Gene Hackman, Paul Williams, and John Schneider during Toyota Pro/Celebrity Auto Race - March 14, 1981 at Long Beach Racetrack in Long Beach, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1983: 'Uncommon Valor' or 'Retour vers l'enfer' 1983 directed by Ted Kotcheff. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: Actors Marisa Tomei and Gene Hackman stand together at the 65th annual Academy Awards March 29, 1993 in Los Angeles, CA. Tomei won the Best Supporting Actress award for "My Cousin Vinny" and Hackman won the Best Supporting Actor award for "Unforgiven." (Photo by Barry King/Liaison) (Barry King/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1985: Gene Hackman on 5/10/85 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) (Paul Natkin/WireImage) Gene Hackman through the years 1985: Ann Margret holds Gene Hackman in a scene from the film 'Twice In A Lifetime', 1985. (Photo by Bud Yorkin Productions/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1986: Richard Gere argues with Gene Hackman the film 'Power', 1986. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1987: Actors Gene Hackman and Christopher Reeve in a scene from the Warner Bros. movie "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" circa 1987. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1987: President Ronald Reagan (1911 - 2004) (left) and actor Gene Hackman shakes hands as they pose for a photo in the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, February 6, 1987. (Photo by White House Press Office/PhotoQuest/Getty Images) (PhotoQuest/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1988: American actors Michael Rooker (left) and Gene Hackman on the set of the movie 'Mississippi Burning' (directed by Alan Parker), Braxton, Mississippi, May 6, 1988. (Photo Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images) (Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1988: Burgess Meredith, Gene Hackman, and Teri Garr toast each other in a scene from the film 'Full Moon In Blue Water', 1988. (Photo by Trans World Entertainment (TWE)/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1988: 'Bat* 21' or 'Air Force BAT 21' 1988 directed by Peter Markle. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard) Gene Hackman through the years 1988: American actors Gena Rowlands and Gene Hackman on the set of Another Woman written and directed by Woody Allen. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1989: Joanna Cassidy and Gene Hackman in a scene from the film 'The Package', 1989. (Photo by Orion/Getty Images) (Orion Pictures/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1990: Dan Aykroyd and Gene Hackman from the film 'Loose Cannons', 1990. (Photo by TriStar Pictures/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1991: Gerald Ford and Gene Hackman during Mission Hills Celebrity Sports Invitational - November 30, 1991 at Westin Mission Hills Resort in Rancho Mirage, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1992: NEW YORK CITY - APRIL 14: (L-R) Actor Gene Hackman, Keith Carradine and Richard Dreyfuss attend Sixth Annual Broadway Cares Benefit on April 14, 1992 at the Palace Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1992: American actor Gene Hackman as Little Bill Daggett in 'Unforgiven', directed by Clint Eastwood, 1992. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 23: Actor Gene Hackman, actress Teri Garr and actor Christian Slater attend the 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards January 23, 1993 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 270 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Gene Hackman, actor Roberto Benigni onstage July 23, 1993-- (Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: Clint Eastwood and Gene Hackman (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: American actor Gene Hackman on the set of The Quick and the Dead directed by Sam Raimi. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) (Murray Close/Murray Close) Gene Hackman through the years 1994: Gene Hackman and Anna Paquin (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) (Barry King/WireImage) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: American actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Gene Hackman on the set of The Quick and the Dead, directed by Sam Raimi. (Photo by TriStar Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington in a scene from the film 'Crimson Tide', 1995. (Photo by Hollywood Pictures/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: Gene Hackman and John Travolta in a scene from the film 'Get Shorty', 1995. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: Actors Gene Hackman (as Joe) and Sam Rockwell (as Jimmy) act in a scene in David Mamet's "Heist." (Photo by Takashi Seida/Heightened Productions Inc. via Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: FILM 'THE BIRDCAGE' BY MIKE NICHOLS (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1997 Clint Eastwood And Gene Hackman On The Set In His New Movie "Absolute Power". (Photo By Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 2001: The cast of "The Royal Tenenbaums" poses at the film's premiere (L-R back) Luke Wilson, Anjelica Huston, Danny Glover, Gene Hackman, Ben Stiller, Kumar Pallana, Gwyneth Paltrow, (L-R front) Jonah Meyerson, Irene Gorovaia, in Los Angeles, 06 December 2001. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images) (LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years NEW ORLEANS - NOVEMBER 2: Fans Gene Hackman and Dustin Hoffman in attendance of the Miami Heat and New Orleans Hornets game at New Orleans Arena on November 2, 2002 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Hornets won 100-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2002 NBAE (Photo by: Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images) (Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 2003: Gene Hackman during "Runaway Jury" Press Conference with Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, John Cusack and Rachel Weisz at the Wyndham Hotel in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage) (Vera Anderson/WireImage) Gene Hackman through the years 2003: (L to R) Actors Robin Williams, Gene Hackman and Michael Caine pose backstage during the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. Hackman was honored the Cecil B. Demille Award. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) (Robert Mora/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group